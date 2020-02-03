Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 11th US case of virus from China confirmed in California

This illustration shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

BEIJING -- Two more cases of the new coronavirus that originated in central China were confirmed in California, the Centers for Disease Control reported Sunday.

The cases, confirmed in San Benito County, bring the U.S. total to 11. Those sickened are husband and wife, and both are 57 years of age.

The husband recently traveled from Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the outbreak that began in December -- but the wife did not. This is also the second case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S. Neither patient was hospitalized and are being isolated in their homes

Another case was confirmed in California Sunday, the second found in Santa Clara County, but health officials said this is not related to the first.

RELATED: Can face masks really protect you from the coronavirus outbreak?

The infected person is a woman who recently traveled to Wuhan. The woman, who was visiting family in the United States from China, was never sick enough to be hospitalized but has been isolated. Her family is also isolated.

This is the sixth reported case in California. Other U.S. cases were reported in Illinois (2), Massachusetts (1), Washington (1) and Arizona (1).

The first person-to-person spread of the new virus was confirmed in Chicago on Thursday. The individual is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan.

RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

The U.S. State Department has issued a "do not travel" warning to China as concerns grow over the coronavirus outbreak, and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.

The death toll in China has reached 304, and the number of people infected worldwide has climbed past 14,550, the vast majority of them in China. The first death outside of China was reported Sunday in the Philippines.

There is no immediate threat to the general public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworld health organizationoutbreakamerican airlinescoronavirusu.s. & worlddeltavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
3 people in NYC now being tested for coronavirus, Health Department reports
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
Drone hovers over China warning people without mask
Philippines reports world's 1st virus death outside China
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 people in NYC now being tested for coronavirus, Health Department reports
J.Lo, Shakira take the stage at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
AccuWeather: Mild Monday, then becoming unsettled
Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs within 20-17
Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
Man wearing fake bomb stabs 2 in London and is shot to death
Show More
New DNA tests solve 1991 NJ boardwalk rape, murder case
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' win top Writers Guild Awards
Despite coronavirus fears, Chinatown parade to go on as planned
28-year-old man critical after shooting near bus stop in NYC
More TOP STORIES News