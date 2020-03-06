Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: 19 confirmed NYC coronavirus cases, more than 140 statewide

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 142, with 19 in New York City and the most in Westchester County.

Eight patients of the 142 are being treated in the hospital.

Among those testing positive for coronavirus is Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority, the bi-state agency that runs the NY-area airports and seaports, Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said that schools in New Rochelle "would be closed for weeks" because of the outbreak there. He did not elaborate on specifics.

***BREAKING NEWS -- EARLIER STORY BELOW***

There were also six new cases reported in Nassau County, for a total of 17.

Mayor de Blasio said that the city's public health apparatus "is already planning on the assumption that we will be at hundreds of cases over the next two or three weeks."

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES
Here some of the latest developments:
  • More than 100 cases now reported in New York state

  • Financial markets, oil prices plunge amid coronavirus fears

  • Cruise ship with at least 21 infected people aboard due to dock in California


    • The Mayor stressed that people should take extra precautions if they are sick.

    "If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to a public event. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to work. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going on the subway," he said.

    Mayor de Blasio said the city will offer loans and grants to small businesses that suffer a decrease in sales or difficulty retaining employees due to the outbreak.

    EMBED More News Videos

    Mayor de Blasio held an updated news conference on COVID-19 on Sunday.



    201 tests in New York City have come back negative, according to Mayor de Blasio.

    As of Sunday, the largest concentration of cases, 82, was in suburban Westchester County north of New York City.

    This is a day after the governor declared a state of emergency in New York because of the increasingly rapid spread of COVID-19.

    Gov. Cuomo criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not being ready for this type outbreak. He called on the CDC to allow private laboratories to do testing to greatly expand the number of tests that can be done.

    "The more positives you identify, the more you can isolate people and stop the spread," Cuomo said.

    Cuomo spoke Sunday at Northwell Health Imaging at the Center for Advanced Medicine in North New Hyde Park, which he called one of the most sophisticated testing labs in the country.

    "It has automated testing, which expands exponentially the number of tests that can be done," Cuomo said.

    Sunday night, the lab got the approval to start testing.

    Currently 118 known cases in New York:
    15 in New York City
    82 in Westchester County
    17 in Nassau County
    2 in Rockland County
    2 in Saratoga County
    1 in Suffolk County

    (note: one case is being counted for two areas)

    1 in Ulster County.


    COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has flu-like symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and avoid public areas to avoid spreading it.

    "There's more fear, more anxiety than the facts would justify," Cuomo said. "Most people have mild symptoms and don't get hospitalized."

    The disease is more dangerous for vulnerable people such as the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those with other medical frailties, he said.

    Westchester County poses the biggest challenge right now.

    23 cases of the newer cases are "all related to the New Rochelle situation," Cuomo said, referring to the first case reported in New York, a 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle who remains hospitalized.

    The Westchester outbreak has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine after he was hospitalized with the illness.

    A growing number of friends and relatives of the patient have tested positive.

    Cuomo said nursing homes near the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue will suspend outside visitors as a precaution.

    "The nursing homes are the most problematic settings for us with this disease," Cuomo said. "If you are a senior citizen or immune-compromised, I would think seriously about attending a large gathering now.... I've said that to my mother."

    No large gatherings are "imminent" in New Rochelle, the governor said. "If there were, we'd have to take a hard look at cancelling," he added.

    Several schools in Westchester and neighboring Rockland County were closed over the weekend for deep cleaning.

    Health officials in Rockland County announced two residents who have been confirmed to have coronavirus potentially exposed others to the disease from February 28 - March 2.

    Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of workers to help monitor self-quarantined patients. He said there has been an increase in legal penalties for price gouging around products like hand sanitizer.

    4,000 people across the New York are now in quarantine as a precaution -- that includes 2,700 in NYC, 1,000 in Westchester and 70 in Nassau County.

    There are 44 people in mandatory quarantine across the state, including 33 in Westchester, nine in NYC and one in Nassau County.
    The Associated Press contributed to this report.
    INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

    Latest Coronavirus News
    Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
    Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
    More Coronavirus Stories
    Inside look at New York lab conducting coronavirus COVID-19 testing
    NYC cab drivers cite risks to health, business amid COVID-19 outbreak
    MTA working nightly to scrub down all stations, trains, buses amid COVID-19 outbreak
    Warning to businesses against price gouging hand sanitizer, wipes
    7 On Your Side gets viewer complaints about price gouging related to coronavirus

    Related Information
    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

    New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
    New York State information about coronavirus
    New York City information about coronavirus

    ----------
    * More New York City news
    * Send us a news tip
    * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessnew york citywestchester countyrockland countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countyabc7ny instagramcoronavirus
    Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    6th 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus announced in NJ
    Man hospitalized in NJ for coronavirus speaks out
    Princeton U. to start mandatory virtual classes
    Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
    Woman killed, car riddled with bullet holes in Brooklyn
    Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
    Wife of NY lawyer infected with COVID-19 speaks out
    Show More
    Coronavirus Updates: What we know about COVID-19
    Coronavirus: 1st positive case of coronavirus confirmed in CT
    AccuWeather: Spring-like weather returns!
    2 more arrests after Brooklyn girl brutally attacked by gang
    'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
    More TOP STORIES News