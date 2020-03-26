coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: 1st COVID-19 death among homeless population in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City experienced its first case of a homeless person dying from the coronavirus.

He was a man in his 60s, who had been hospitalized.

The city says 39 homeless people have been diagnosed with the virus.

There is growing concern that the number of homeless people infected with COVID-19 could spike.

There are about 79,000 undomiciled people living in New York City.

