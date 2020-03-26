Coronavirus News: 1st COVID-19 death among homeless population in NYC

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City experienced its first case of a homeless person dying from the coronavirus.He was a man in his 60s, who had been hospitalized.The city says 39 homeless people have been diagnosed with the virus.There is growing concern that the number of homeless people infected with COVID-19 could spike.There are about 79,000 undomiciled people living in New York City.