Coronavirus News: 1st Pfizer vaccine shipments could arrive today

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has finally won approval, the first shipments could arrive in New York today - and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens will be among the first hospitals anywhere in the country to start giving it out.

LIJ is one of 44 New York City hospitals with the ultra-cold storage needed for the vaccine.

Pfizer's vaccine is shipping from Michigan packed in dry ice. Hospitals then have 90 seconds to unpack it and move it to special freezers.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced hospital workers deemed high risk are the first in line to receive the vaccine, followed by nursing home workers and residents next week.

Essential workers who interact with the public, like teachers and firefighters, are next.

The general public may not see the vaccine until February.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will prioritize hard-hit neighborhoods.

"We are adamant that we will not distribute this vaccine according to who has the most wealth, privilege or celebrity," de Blasio said. "We will distribute according to which community needs it most.... We're going to spread this vaccine to all who need it quickly, effectively as only NYC can do."

Pfizer started developing this vaccine in January, and now, less than a year later - following last week's authorization by the FDA - it is in hospitals.

The chief pharmacy officer at Mount Sinai Health System calls this nothing short of a miracle.

Moderna's COVID vaccine could received FDA approval by the end of this week.

