1st vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey health officials have announced the first death associated with vaping in the state.

Officials say they were notified in August about an adult female from North Jersey who died as a result of vaping.

"The New Jersey Department of Health is saddened to announce a death associated with this outbreak," said acting Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, who chairs the Governor's Electronic Smoking Device Task Force. "This death underscores the potential dangers associated

What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths

The total number of confirmed and probable cases of serious lung disease in the state has risen to 14, including two probable cases.

Thirty-two reports of severe lung illness are still under investigation.

The age range of all cases and reports under investigation is between 15 and 51 years of ages.

"To date, there have been no reports of serious lung illness associated with products sold in dispensaries permitted by the New Jersey Medical Marijuana Program," the New Jersey Health Department said.

The death in New Jersey comes in the wake of over a dozen deaths linked to vaping across the country.

Nationally, there are now more than 800 confirmed and probable cases of severe lung illnesses.

Health officials are urging people to stop vaping as the CDC works to investigate the link to severe lung illnesses.

