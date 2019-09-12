Health & Fitness

Precautions for residents after 2 cases of Legionnaire's found at Bronx apartment complex

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Health is investigating the water systems at a Bronx apartment complex where two people contracted Legionnaires' Disease.

A meeting was held earlier this week, alerting people who live at Tracey Towers on West Moshulu Parkway.

Tenants are still able to use and drink the water, but those who are at a higher risk of getting Legionnaires' are being advised to take additional precautions:

- Don't take a shower, even a cool shower-since it could create water vapor (mist). Instead, take a bath, but fill the tub slowly. Try to minimize your time in the bathroom while the tub is filling.
- It's fine to wash dishes, but fill the sink slowly to avoid creating mist.
- It's fine to drink cold water from the tap, but start with cold water when heating water for tea, coffee or cooking.

- Tenants do not need to wear a mask.
- It is important to continue to wash your hands.

