2 Nassau County school bus drivers test positive for coronavirus

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two school bus drivers are among 19 cases of the novel coronavirus now reported in Nassau County, officials said.Two new cases were reported in the county, but it's not clear if the bus drivers are the new cases.Both drive small buses and usually transport 80 students total on several routes, officials said.Most families of those students have been contacted, according to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.The bus driver routes account for some school closures in Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District, Locust Valley School District, and Glen Cove School District.Officials say 72 residents are still in mandatory quarantine, along with 74 in precautionary quarantine and 10 with tests pending.Among the related issues reported in the county, the Office of Consumer Affairs has been receiving price gouging complaints.A pharmacy in Island Park was found selling n95 masks for $5 each from box of 20, while a convenience store in Hicksville was fined for selling mask boxes -- bought for $30 but selling for $60.Both offenses carry fines of $5,000.Additionally, the Glen Cove Senior Center has been closed out of caution.Meals provided by the center will be delivered to seniors instead.----------