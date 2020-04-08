coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: 2 nurses die of COVID-19 in Suffolk County

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Two nurses have died recently in Suffolk County, where hundreds of nurses have tested positive for COVID-19.

A 63-year-old nurse at Huntington Hospital died and an ICU nurse in Brookhaven died, officials said Wednesday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said that some of the hardest-hit areas are in the immigrant communities.

Of the county's 11 hospitals, six are nearing capacity. There are 650 hospital beds available and 195 of them are ICU beds.

There are 1,585 hospitalizations in the county and 517 of those are ICU patients.

Suffolk is asking government agencies for supplies as smaller, local community hospitals are severely distressed.

The morgues are currently at 50 percent capacity.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countycoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth carenurses
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Greenburgh to require temp checks at grocery stores, pharmacies
Cases still surging on Long Island with 889 deaths
MTA death toll hits 41, with 1,500 positive COVID-19 cases
Sanitation workers help 3-year-old boy celebrate birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Feds eye loosening rules to allow some to return to work
'We are bending the curve,' Cuomo says after NY's deadliest day
African-Americans in CT twice more likely to be infected: Lamont
Queens hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
'We're not at any plateau,' Murphy says as NJ death toll surges
More positive signs, but mayor says NYC must remain vigilant
Show More
Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers at dozens of grocery stores
Minorities hit harder by COVID-19, data shows
Young girl who pioneered CBD for epilepsy dies of COVID-19
Where is coronavirus in NYC? Try 7 On Your Side Investigates' zip code tracker
Broadway extends suspension into June
More TOP STORIES News