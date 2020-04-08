Coronavirus News: 2 nurses die of COVID-19 in Suffolk County

A 63-year-old nurse at Huntington Hospital died and an ICU nurse in Brookhaven died, officials said Wednesday.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said that some of the hardest-hit areas are in the immigrant communities.
Of the county's 11 hospitals, six are nearing capacity. There are 650 hospital beds available and 195 of them are ICU beds.
There are 1,585 hospitalizations in the county and 517 of those are ICU patients.
Suffolk is asking government agencies for supplies as smaller, local community hospitals are severely distressed.
The morgues are currently at 50 percent capacity.
