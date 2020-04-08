coronavirus connecticut

Coronavirus News: 2 nursing homes in CT will care for COVID-19 patients only

Two nursing homes in Connecticut are going to be converted to care for coronavirus patients only.

Non-coronavirus patients would then reside in other nursing homes, officials announced Wednesday.

Anyone currently hospitalized and looking to go to a non-coronavirus nursing home would have to provide two negative tests.

About 2,000 nursing home beds in the state are empty.

The Department of Public Health is looking at existing space in nursing homes and reopening closed homes, said Barbara Cass with of the state Department of Public Health.

Gov. Ned Lamont says he will make a decision about whether schools will reopen this year "within a week," but said he's "doubtful it's possible."

