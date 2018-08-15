Two thyroid medications are being voluntarily recalled over concerns about an ingredient in the tablets.Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is recalling Levothyroxine and Liothyronine medications in 15 mcg, 30 mcg, 60 mcg, 90 mcg and 120 mcg doses. They are all packed in 100-count bottles.The medications contain an ingredient in them that was sourced prior to a 2017 FDA inspection that found deficiencies with the ingredient manufacturer's practices.The pharmaceutical company urges patients to ask their doctors about the next steps they should take before discontinuing the use of the medication.So far, it has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the product.----------