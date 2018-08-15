HEALTH & FITNESS

2 thyroid medications - Levothyroxine, Liothyronine - recalled over ingredient concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Two thyroid medications are being voluntarily recalled over concerns about an ingredient in the tablets. (Shutterstock)

Two thyroid medications are being voluntarily recalled over concerns about an ingredient in the tablets.

Westminster Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is recalling Levothyroxine and Liothyronine medications in 15 mcg, 30 mcg, 60 mcg, 90 mcg and 120 mcg doses. They are all packed in 100-count bottles.

The medications contain an ingredient in them that was sourced prior to a 2017 FDA inspection that found deficiencies with the ingredient manufacturer's practices.

The pharmaceutical company urges patients to ask their doctors about the next steps they should take before discontinuing the use of the medication.

So far, it has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the product.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmedical researchrecallproduct recallsFDApharmaceuticalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
What is synthetic marijuana?
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Deli owner killed inside New Jersey business
Montauk restaurant, bar employees arrested in drug bust
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
$450M counterfeit ring bust one of largest in NYC history
Cape Cod shark attack victim ID'd as Westchester man
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Show More
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Workers rescued after getting stuck 39 floors up at UN
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Arrest made in deadly 2016 hit-and-run boat crash in NJ
3 arrests after 95 overdoses at Connecticut park
More News