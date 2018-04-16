According to the FDA, 22 illnesses have been reported in connection with the eggs to date.
Rose Acre Farms, of Seymour, Indiana, issued a voluntary recall for 206,749,248 eggs distributed to restaurants and retail stores in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
According to the FDA, the eggs were distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina, and reached consumers in New York and New Jersey as well as Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants via direct delivery.
The eggs that are part of the recall can be identified by the plant number, P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package. The FDA, urges you to stop using the recalled eggs right away and return them to the store you bought them from for a full refund.
"Consumers with these eggs shouldn't eat them," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Twitter. "Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund."
The notice said Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms was voluntarily recalling the eggs "through an abundance of caution."
The notice says the recalled eggs include varieties sold in Food Lion and Walmart stores, and served at Waffle House restaurants.
Food Lion has pulled the recalled eggs from shelves of the approximately 400 stores where they were available, said spokeswoman Emma Inman.
"The eggs that are in the stores today are safe," she said by phone. She said she didn't have information on whether Food Lion customers were among those who got sick.
The recall came about after the illnesses were reported and the FDA inspected the North Carolina farm.
According to the FDA, the recalled eggs may be contaminated with salmonella braenderup, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts