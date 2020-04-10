coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 228 new COVID cases, 6.7% positivity rate in Brooklyn neighborhood

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that there has been an uptick of positive coronavirus cases in on Brooklyn neighborhood, prompting the launch of expanded testing.

The uptick of 228 cases over the past two weeks in Sunset Park was found by doing hyper-local testing through the Test & Trace Corps.

"We now have a warning light," de Blasio said.
The positive results came from 3,380 neighborhood residents tested in the last two weeks and represents a 6.7% positivity rate, compared to the citywide average of around 1%.

The city will offer expanded testing capacity, door knocking, and increased phone calls. There will also be two mobile testing units in the area.

"This is a neighborhood of about 38,000 households, and it's an area that we can saturate to get people tested as quickly as possible," de Blasio said.

The goal is to get all 38,000 households in Sunset Park tested.

MOBILE TESTING UNITS
Corner of 44th Street and 6th Avenue
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wednesday-Friday (8/12-8/15)
Next Monday-Friday (8/17-8/21)

Core
Brooklyn Herald Gospel Center
809 44th Street
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday (8/15-8/16)

EXPANDED TESTING CAPACITY
--Extending rapid point of care testing to Brooklyn Army Terminal starting Monday, 8/17
--Expanded Urgicare Testing with AdvantageCare physicians starting Wednesday (8/12) at 740 64th Street; Call (866) 749 2660 for Urgicare appointment

