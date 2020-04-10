Coronavirus News: 228 new COVID cases, 6.9% positivity rate in Brooklyn neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6367071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Bill de Blasio says there will be additional testing for people in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that there has been an uptick of positive coronavirus cases in on Brooklyn neighborhood, prompting the launch of expanded testing.The uptick of 228 cases over the past two weeks in Sunset Park was found by doing hyper-local testing through the Test & Trace Corps."We now have a warning light," de Blasio said.The positive results came from 3,300 neighborhood residents tested in the last two weeks and represents a 6.9% positivity rate, compared to the citywide average of around 1%.The city will offer expanded testing capacity, door knocking, and increased phone calls. There will also be two mobile testing units in the area."This is a neighborhood of about 38,000 households, and it's an area that we can saturate to get people tested as quickly as possible," de Blasio said.The goal is to get all 38,000 households in Sunset Park tested.Corner of 44th Street and 6th Avenue10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Wednesday-Friday (8/12-8/15)Next Monday-Friday (8/17-8/21)CoreBrooklyn Herald Gospel Center809 44th Street10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Saturday-Sunday (8/15-8/16)--Extending rapid point of care testing to Brooklyn Army Terminal starting Monday, 8/17--Expanded Urgicare Testing with AdvantageCare physicians starting Wednesday (8/12) at 740 64th Street; Call (866) 749 2660 for Urgicare appointment