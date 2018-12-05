HEALTH & FITNESS

New Jersey Amazon workers hospitalized after bear repellent releases fumes

Chopper 6 video: Workers sickened at Amazon warehouse in Robbinsville, NJ on December 5, 2018.

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey --
Several employees of an Amazon warehouse in Mercer County have been sickened due to fumes, authorities say.

Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. Wednesday to the fulfillment center located at 50 New Canton Way in Robbinsville.

Authorities say 24 workers were taken to the hospital, at least one of them in critical condition, after bear repellent fell off a shelf and released fumes.

Many others were treated on scene, with most people reporting difficulty breathing and/or burning in the throat.

Seven ambulances were called to the scene.

The discharge was contained to the third floor of the building's south end.

Hundreds of workers are normally inside the building during work days.

"The safety of our employees is our top priority, and as such, all employees in that area have been relocated to a safe place and employees experiencing symptoms are being treated onsite," a company spokeswoman said. "As a precaution, some employees have been transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment."

