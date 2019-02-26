3 absolutely free fitness events in New York City this week

GrillzandGranola's TrapAerobics

Live Salsa Dancing Workshop with Joe Burgos

#SweatAtMoxy with Brrrn

Looking to get fit?From trap aerobics to a freezing indoor cardio workout, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---RSVP now for a unique workout experience Tuesday evening. Burn more than 500 calories during this 45-minute aerobics class, all while dancing and jumping to the beat of a trap-music soundtrack.Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m.440 Studios aka Playwright Rehearsal Studios, 440 Lafayette St., Floor 3, Room 3A.FreeLearn to salsa this Friday night. Joe Burgos of Piel Canela Dance School will lead a free workshop that will have you showing off your moves the rest of the weekend. Piel Canela Dance School is a nonprofit that performs and competes all over the world.Friday, March 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m.NYRR Runcenter featuring the NB Run HubFreeDress in layers Thursday before work for this (indoor) workout in the cold. The 50-minute free SLIDE series circuit-based class promises to work your booty, sculpt your legs and improve your balance.Thursday, Feb. 28, 7:30 a.m.485 Seventh Ave., New York, NY 10018Free