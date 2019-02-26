3 absolutely free fitness events in New York City this week

From trap aerobics to a freezing indoor cardio workout, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
GrillzandGranola's TrapAerobics
RSVP now for a unique workout experience Tuesday evening. Burn more than 500 calories during this 45-minute aerobics class, all while dancing and jumping to the beat of a trap-music soundtrack.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: 440 Studios aka Playwright Rehearsal Studios, 440 Lafayette St., Floor 3, Room 3A.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Live Salsa Dancing Workshop with Joe Burgos
Learn to salsa this Friday night. Joe Burgos of Piel Canela Dance School will lead a free workshop that will have you showing off your moves the rest of the weekend. Piel Canela Dance School is a nonprofit that performs and competes all over the world.
When: Friday, March 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: NYRR Runcenter featuring the NB Run Hub
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
#SweatAtMoxy with Brrrn
Dress in layers Thursday before work for this (indoor) workout in the cold. The 50-minute free SLIDE series circuit-based class promises to work your booty, sculpt your legs and improve your balance.
When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 7:30 a.m.
Where: 485 Seventh Ave., New York, NY 10018
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets