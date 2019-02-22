3 empowering health and wellness events in New York City this weekend

Parsley Health Wellness Crawl

'Vegucation Over Medication' Book Signing

'Came Through Splitin' Beginners Splits Clinic

Interested in health and wellness?From a wellness crawl to a splits education session, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.---Primary care startup Parsley Health is holding a wellness crawl across Manhattan to celebrate its new NYC location. Travel to Clean Market, CorePower Yoga, Follain and more neighbors to pick up free goodies. There will also be free food and drinks, and guests can enter to win wellness prizes.Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Parsley Center, 126 Fifth Ave, Floor 2FreeDr. Bobby Price is holding a signing event for his latest book, "Vegucation Over Medication," this Saturday afternoon. Dr Price will discuss the benefits of an alkaline plant-based diet and lifestyle, as well as herbal detox. In honor of Black History Month, he'll also address health concerns in the black community.Saturday, Feb. 23, 12-3 p.m.20 Grand Ave., #608$20 (includes signed co)Last but not least, spend two hour learning how to achieve the splits. Participants in this all-levels workshop will learn stretching techniques, hamstring warm-ups and more to help them reach their flexibility goals while Caribbean beats are played.Saturday, Feb. 23, 7:45-9 p.m.Fit4dance, 778 Nostrand Ave.$25---