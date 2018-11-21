3 fashion and wellness pop-up shops in NYC this holiday weekend

Find Your ID NYC's Black Friday wellness pop-up

africaboutik's Small Business Saturday pop-up shop

Uptown Underground Market's Small Business Saturday Market

Looking for fashion-forward meet-ups this weekend?From massages to handmade goods, there are plenty of fashion and beauty pop-up shops in store this holiday weekend. Read on for a rundown.---The global creative agency Find Your ID is hosting a free pop-up shop in Brooklyn, featuring vendors, healers and masseurs. There will also be jazz, poetry performances and a live art show at 6 p.m.Friday, Nov. 23, 1:30-9:30 p.m.Five Spot Soul Food, 459 Myrtle Ave., BrooklynFreeAfricaboutik is putting on a pop-up shop inside Bedstuy's Crocus Cafe. The shop will feature accessories, blankets, fashion pieces, home decor and more. Guests can also purchase beverages from the cafe, like matcha lattes or ginger tea.Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.Crocus Cafe, 328 Tompkins Ave.FreeJoin Uptown Underground Market for a pop-up shop in Harlem featuring the goods of businesses owned by black women in the city. Expect clothing, handbags, head wraps, crochet hats, accessories and more for purchase.Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.Uptown Underground Market, 105 W. 125th St.Free