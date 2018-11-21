HEALTH & FITNESS

3 fashion and wellness pop-up shops in NYC this holiday weekend

Photo: Public Domain/Foter

By Hoodline
Looking for fashion-forward meet-ups this weekend?

From massages to handmade goods, there are plenty of fashion and beauty pop-up shops in store this holiday weekend. Read on for a rundown.
---

Find Your ID NYC's Black Friday wellness pop-up





The global creative agency Find Your ID is hosting a free pop-up shop in Brooklyn, featuring vendors, healers and masseurs. There will also be jazz, poetry performances and a live art show at 6 p.m.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 1:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Five Spot Soul Food, 459 Myrtle Ave., Brooklyn
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

africaboutik's Small Business Saturday pop-up shop





Africaboutik is putting on a pop-up shop inside Bedstuy's Crocus Cafe. The shop will feature accessories, blankets, fashion pieces, home decor and more. Guests can also purchase beverages from the cafe, like matcha lattes or ginger tea.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Crocus Cafe, 328 Tompkins Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Uptown Underground Market's Small Business Saturday Market





Join Uptown Underground Market for a pop-up shop in Harlem featuring the goods of businesses owned by black women in the city. Expect clothing, handbags, head wraps, crochet hats, accessories and more for purchase.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Uptown Underground Market, 105 W. 125th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
