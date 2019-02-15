3 great fitness events in New York City this weekend

From a barre3 class to a hip-hop dance workout, there's plenty to do when it comes to athletic-related activities coming up in New York City this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
barre3 at Sound River Studios
This is a free pop-up barre class at Sound River Studios. The hourlong class is a full-body barre3 workout that incorporates sustained holds, as well as micro-movements. Guests should bring their own yoga mat and water bottle and arrive 15 minutes early.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Sound River Studios, 4-40 44th Drive.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Run You New Balance: Run
New Balance is hosting two fitness events for those looking to get in shape in 2019. Join other NYC runners for a group run through Central Park led by John Honerkamp, or sign up for a yoga class being taught by Jill Giacchi. There will be a group discussion afterward to discuss goal setting.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Where: NYRR RUNCENTER, 320 West 57th St., Ground Floor
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sunday Morning Crunch to Brunch
Crunch to Brunch is a free morning workout class being held this Sunday. The class will be a hip-hop workout. Guests will learn a dance and aerobic routine, and there will be refreshments after the class.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 9-10 a.m.
Where: New York Running Company powered by JackRabbit, 10 Columbus Circle
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
