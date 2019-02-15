HEALTH & FITNESS

3 great fitness events in New York City this weekend

Photo: rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to feel sporty?

From a barre3 class to a hip-hop dance workout, there's plenty to do when it comes to athletic-related activities coming up in New York City this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

barre3 at Sound River Studios





This is a free pop-up barre class at Sound River Studios. The hourlong class is a full-body barre3 workout that incorporates sustained holds, as well as micro-movements. Guests should bring their own yoga mat and water bottle and arrive 15 minutes early.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Sound River Studios, 4-40 44th Drive.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Run You New Balance: Run





New Balance is hosting two fitness events for those looking to get in shape in 2019. Join other NYC runners for a group run through Central Park led by John Honerkamp, or sign up for a yoga class being taught by Jill Giacchi. There will be a group discussion afterward to discuss goal setting.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m.
Where: NYRR RUNCENTER, 320 West 57th St., Ground Floor
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sunday Morning Crunch to Brunch




Crunch to Brunch is a free morning workout class being held this Sunday. The class will be a hip-hop workout. Guests will learn a dance and aerobic routine, and there will be refreshments after the class.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 9-10 a.m.
Where: New York Running Company powered by JackRabbit, 10 Columbus Circle
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineManhattanNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to cut payments
Twins giggle with joy after getting new glasses
Doctors say flu vaccine is showing great results so far this season
Meditation coach wants you to 'Stress Less, Accomplish More'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Tourist goes missing while watching street performance in NYC
Woman slashed or stabbed in head in Lower Manhattan
NYPD: Woman fatally stabs 70-year-old man inside bodega
55-year-old man dies after 12-story fall out apartment window
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
Girl writes goodbye message to parents during school threat
Brooklyn Diocese lists 108 priests accused of sex abuse
Show More
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Police: NJ burglar trying to escape mistakenly gets into cop car
9/11 Victim Compensation Fund to cut payments
Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside CT home
President Trump declares national emergency over border wall
More News