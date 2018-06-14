3 great fitness events in NYC this weekend

Roller disco at Lakeside Brooklyn

Looking to stay active this weekend?From a surreal roller disco to an earthy yoga class, there's plenty of sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.---Lace up your rollerblades and hit the rink at Lola Star's Dreamland Roller Disco. This week's theme: Unicorn Candyland. Expect a costumed crowd and renowned DJs spinning contemporary girl-pop jams.Friday, June 15, 7:30-10 p.m.LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park Brooklyn, 171 E. Drive$20 general admissionKick your heart rate up a few notches with Fitbit ambassadors Josh Martinez and Jason Tran at the W New York in Union Square. The free all-levels fitness class will combine high-intensity training, bodyweight circuits and boxing basics into one butt-kicking class.Saturday, June 16, 3:15-4:15 p.m.W New York, Union Square, 201 Park Ave. SFreeBecome one with nature at GridTraveler's Saturday evening yoga session on Coney Island Beach. Leave your mat at home: This class is done directly in the sand "for full connection and integration with Earth's matrix." Yogis of all ages and abilities are welcome.Saturday, June 16, 7-8 p.m.Meet at the Wonder Wheel on Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn$18