3 great fitness events in NYC this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking to stay active this weekend?

From a surreal roller disco to an earthy yoga class, there's plenty of sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.
Roller disco at Lakeside Brooklyn





Lace up your rollerblades and hit the rink at Lola Star's Dreamland Roller Disco. This week's theme: Unicorn Candyland. Expect a costumed crowd and renowned DJs spinning contemporary girl-pop jams.

When: Friday, June 15, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: LeFrak Center at Lakeside Prospect Park Brooklyn, 171 E. Drive
Admission: $20 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fitbit Bodyweight Bootcamp at W New York





Kick your heart rate up a few notches with Fitbit ambassadors Josh Martinez and Jason Tran at the W New York in Union Square. The free all-levels fitness class will combine high-intensity training, bodyweight circuits and boxing basics into one butt-kicking class.

When: Saturday, June 16, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Where: W New York, Union Square, 201 Park Ave. S
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga on Coney Island Beach





Become one with nature at GridTraveler's Saturday evening yoga session on Coney Island Beach. Leave your mat at home: This class is done directly in the sand "for full connection and integration with Earth's matrix." Yogis of all ages and abilities are welcome.

When: Saturday, June 16, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Meet at the Wonder Wheel on Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn
Admission: $18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
