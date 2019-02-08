HEALTH & FITNESS

3 health and wellness events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

By Hoodline
Interested in health and wellness?

From a discussion on sustainable weight loss solutions to a self-care party, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.
---

Women in Wellness Panel at Bloomingdale's





Learn more about running your own health and wellness brand at a panel this Saturday morning at Bloomingdale's. Entrepreneurs Ashley Stetts, Jennifer Murdock, Trish Barillas and Melissa Wood will discuss founding and growing a wellness company.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10-11 a.m.
Where: Bloomingdale's, 504 Broadway., Floor 3
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sustainable Weight Loss Solutions for Busy Women at Washington Heights Wellness





This information session at Washington Heights Wellness will discuss sustainable weight loss solutions for women. Participants will learn how to boost their metabolisms without turning to fad diets or harmful medications.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Washington Heights Wellness, 4386 Broadway, #4
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women Who Thrive Launch Party at Justworks





The local organization Women Who Thrive is set to host its first 2019 gathering this Saturday afternoon. The party will feature guest speakers encouraging participants to examine their inner and outer beauty, a workshop on integrating self-care into the daily routine, products from beauty and health vendors, snacks, drinks and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-5:30 p.m.
Where: Justworks, 601 W. 26th St., Suite 400
Admission: $55
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
