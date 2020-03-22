Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 3 Newark neighborhoods aiming to stop spread of COVID-19

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced Saturday new restrictions in three neighborhoods aiming to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Baraka said his team have mapped out three hot spots in the city:

Area one is from Bloomfield Avenue to Verona Avenue and from Lake Street to Route 21.

Area two is from Springfield Avenue and West Market as well as Martin Luther King and South 12th Street.

Area three is Avon Avenue to Clinton Avenue and Irving Turner Boulevard to South 12th Street.

In these three areas, the mayor said, residents should only go outside for emergency purposes only.

