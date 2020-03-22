Coronavirus News: 3 Newark neighborhoods aiming to stop spread of COVID-19

Baraka said his team have mapped out three hot spots in the city:
Area one is from Bloomfield Avenue to Verona Avenue and from Lake Street to Route 21.
Area two is from Springfield Avenue and West Market as well as Martin Luther King and South 12th Street.
Area three is Avon Avenue to Clinton Avenue and Irving Turner Boulevard to South 12th Street.
In these three areas, the mayor said, residents should only go outside for emergency purposes only.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts