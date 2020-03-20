Coronavirus Update: 3 retirement community residents die from coronavirus in Suffolk County

They lived at Peconic Landing in Greenport. A 96-year-old woman cared for at the Shores for Skilled Nursing died on March 18, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 the following day.
A 97-year-old woman cared for at The Shores for Skilled Nursing died on March 19th. And a 96-year-old man being cared for at Harbor South for Memory Support died on March 19th at the hospital.
All three members had underlying medical conditions and two were receiving comfort support at the time of diagnosis.
The three members were residents of the Health Center, where COVID-19 was first detected on campus March 10th in a per-diem employee who had unknowingly been exposed to the virus.
Peconic Landing's Health Center is home to 86 individuals residing in four care neighborhoods: 37 in The Shores for Skilled Nursing, 13 in Harbor South for Memory Support, 24 in Harbor North for Assisted Living, and 12 in The Bluffs for Short-Term Rehabilitation.
There are currently 12 members in the Health Center who have tested positive for the virus: 10 are in stable condition, 1 is in the hospital due to COVID 19 symptoms as of this morning (3/20), and 1 has been on hospice care since prior to diagnosis and all are being monitored closely. To date, positive diagnoses have been reported in The Shores for Skilled Nursing and Harbor South for Memory Support. Harbor North for Assisted Living and The Bluffs for Short-Term Rehabilitation are currently unaffected. The COVID-19 virus has not been detected among our independent living residents, which includes 301 members.
"On behalf of the entire Peconic Landing community, we offer our deepest thoughts and condolences to the families and loved ones these members leave behind," said Carol Hance, Chair of Peconic Landing's Board of Trustees. "The detection and spread of COVID-19 on our campus has been unprecedented. Our team has acted swiftly, beginning planning for a possible response in February and implementing these enhanced precautions starting March 2. We will continue to implement and enhance all guidelines offered by officials at county, state, and federal levels to secure and provide our members with the best response possible."
The New York State Department of Health has managed oversight and testing of all individuals on our campus, determining who meets the criteria for testing. They will continue to manage testing. The Suffolk County Health Department has assisted with quarantine best practices to help manage the containment of the illness on our campus.
Senator Ken LaValle, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, officials with Stony Brook Hospital, and PBMC Northwell Health have reached out to lend their support in helping us to secure necessary resources, with Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital assisting with care as needed.
"Circumstances are changing day by day, minute by minute. Just yesterday we learned of the 9 new cases and the three deaths being associated with the virus. Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our members. We ask you to provide us with the ability to focus our time on our members and the challenges that lie ahead," said Robert J. Syron, President of Peconic Landing. "One of the largest challenges we are facing is securing personal protective equipment and we have been working on this for days. I am pleased that after speaking with Steve Bellone, our County Executive, last evening that he said we have his full support in getting the supplies that we need."
Visitation to the campus remains suspended until further notice. All non-medical visitation continues to be suspended for the health center.
