3 sports and fitness events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Looking for an active weekend?

From a strength and conditioning workout for runners to a meet-and-greet with a New York Knicks rookie, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Run Strong: Strength and conditioning session for runners





Join performance coach Chelsea Aguiar for a special workout and outdoor run designed for runners of all levels. Organized by JackRabbit Union Square, this free workout will teach attendees how to incorporate strength training into a running program.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: JackRabbit, 42 W. 14th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Girls in Gis: Brazilian jiujitsu training





Gather with fellow women and girls who practice Brazilian jiujitsu for an afternoon of training hosted for and by female athletes. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Gi and no gi technique will be practiced, so attendees are encouraged to bring attire for both. Advance online registration is required.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Renzo Gracie Academy, 100 Bayard St.
Admission: $20-$40 donation
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Meet-and-Greet: New York Knicks Rookie Kevin Knox





Meet New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox this Sunday evening. The meet-and-greet session is hosted by Tissot, the official watch of the NBA. Fans can get Knox's autograph, and also have the chance to win autographed items and exclusive Knicks memorabilia.

No purchases are necessary; autograph cards will be provided and no personal items will be signed.

When: Sunday, Dec. 2, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Tissot, 1515 Broadway
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
