Viral video of 3-year-old shows it's never too early to learn CPR

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida -- The viral video of a 3-year-old performing CPR shows that it's never too early to learn the life-saving skills.

Firefighter and paramedic Christopher Shell shared the video of his son running into action and it has since been shared over 20,000 times.

"We're just a family of first responders and we're trying to teach the little ones young," Shell said.

It all started in November when 3-year-old Asher and his 5-year-old brother were visiting their dad and an emergency call came in.

"I got toned out to a call (and) he got so upset that he couldn't come with me on the call to help save people," Shell told WPTV.

That's when his wife came up with a plan and two days later they staged a mock CPR drill, complete with a response via a power wheels firetruck.

"If I can teach a 3-year-old how to do CPR, anybody can learn how to do CPR. It's not hard and we should all learn how to do it so that way you know. One day you can help save a life," Shell said.
