Suffolk County cracking down on social gathering rule-breakers

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGVILLE, New York (WABC) -- Suffolk County is cracking down on social gathering rule-breakers after a few super spreader events.

County Executive Steve Bellone was joined by health and law enforcement officials to announce the County's latest COVID-19 enforcement actions.

The county is issuing $17,000 in fines to the North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue for recently hosting a wedding of 91 people, in which one-third of attendees, 30, have tested positive, and $2,500 in fines to a Farmingville resident that recently hosted a house party with more than 200 individuals in attendance.

The fine for the resident is in conjunction to field appearance tickets issued by the Suffolk County police for criminal nuisance and for allegedly allowing underage drinking.

In addition to the 30 COVID-19 positive cases from the wedding, Bellone announced that the department of health is also monitoring a recent spreader event in Bellport.

More than 20 people tested positive after attending a birthday party on October 17. However, the party did not violate social gathering guidelines which is capped at 50 people. But more than half of the attendees, 26, became infected.

"So between this wedding and this birthday party, there are 56 positive COVID cases and nearly 300 people under quarantine," Bellone said.

The county is using it as an example of the need for social distancing and mask-wearing as residents prepare to celebrate Halloween this weekend.

Six different school districts across Suffolk County had positive COVID cases.

