Health & Fitness

3rd death linked to vaping, new warning from health officials

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. (Richard Vogel)

NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials are again urging people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.

Officials on Friday said they had identified 450 possible illnesses, including at least three deaths, in 33 states. The count includes a newly reported death in Indiana.

Health officials say no single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses. Many of the sickened - but not all - were people who had been vaping THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its high.

A week ago, U.S. officials pegged the number at 215 possible cases in 25 states. Health officials have only been counting certain lung illnesses in which the person had vaped within three months. Most are teens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesse cigarettesvapingwarning
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: LI girl found safe, shooting suspect mom in custody
LIVE | Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in North Carolina
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Couple from NY area among 34 dead in California boat fire
What the NYPD's SVU precinct really looks like
1 hurt when manhole explosion lifts taxi with passenger inside
LI man gets 6 to 12 years for DWI crash that injured cop
Show More
AccuWeather: Tropical storm warning along Long Island coast
9/11 illnesses continue to take staggering toll on NYPD, FDNY
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
CT city issues overdose warning after 8 emergencies in 10 days
NYC beaches closed due to effects of Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News