Coronavirus Updates: 4 coronavirus deaths on Long Island, 228 total cases

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continue to surge on Long Island, where four deaths have now been confirmed.

Nassau County announced its first death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, a 96-year-old man at Mercy Hospital. Suffolk County has had its third fatality from the virus, a woman in her 90s who was being treated at Huntington Hospital.

There are currently 228 confirmed cases on Long Island, with 131 in Nassau and 97 in Suffolk.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS

MARCH 17, 2020

Suffolk County has 3rd coronavirus death

A total of 97 residents, including three who have died, have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus in Suffolk County.

The third patient to die was a woman in her 90s who was being treated at Huntington Hospital.

Southold Town has more than any other town, with 28, with Huntington next at 24. Shelter Island is the only Suffolk town with no confirmed cases.

Nassau County reports first death from the coronavirus

A 96-year-old man at Mercy Hospital in Nassay County has died from COVID-19, officials said.
There are a total of 131 cases, with 24 newly confirmed. The total cases on Long Island now stand at 215.

Long Island inmate put in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

An inmate at a Long Island jail has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Officials say they are trying to go back through the contact the inmate had with other inmates and staff members at the Nassau County jail in East Meadow.

MARCH 16, 2020
Suffolk County confirms two deaths

Suffolk County has had two deaths from the virus.

A man in his 80s died at St. Catherine's Medical Center, while another man in his 90s passed away at Huntington Hospital.

84 total cases are reported in the county.

The Suffolk County Department of Health is allowing people to make appointments at their Suffolk mobile testing site NOW. The testing site is still being determined but is expected to come online later this week. Suffolk County residents who want to make an appointment for the test can call now and they will be triaged by a nurse. Residents can make appointments by calling 1-888-364-3065.

Long Island closes schools for 2 weeks as cases rise

Nassau and Suffolk County officials closed all public and private schools for the next two weeks.

Administrators and teachers can still use school B school buildings for distance-based learning, as well as distribution of grab and go lunches.

MARCH 12, 2020

Eyewitness News gets inside look at company hired to clean after COVID-19 diagnoses

If the coronavirus is the enemy, Doug Baruchin and his workers at disinfecting company, ITS Environmental Services, based out of Holtsville, are on the front lines of the battle.

Reporter recounts journey through packed Long Island stores to buy supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Long Island shoppers braved the crowds and chaos to gather supplies in preparation for the inevitable spread of the novel coronavirus.
