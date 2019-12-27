4 flu deaths reported in Connecticut, flu cases on the rise in New York

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Four people have died from flu-related causes so far in Connecticut this season.The latest weekly influenza report from the Department of Public Health, which covers December 15-21, indicates there was one new death. In all four cases, those who died were adults over age 65.The report also found there were 49 influenza-related hospitalizations during the same week. The percentage of emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses was 8.3% higher than the previous week. However, that's similar to the level of visits at this time in 2018.Outpatient treatment for influenza-like illness was also higher than the previous week.DPH said flu activity across Connecticut continues to be widespread, with a total of 203 flu-associated hospitalizations reported since the beginning of the 2019-20 season. The data collection began on Aug. 25.DPH receives near real-time information about visits from all 38 of the state's hospital emergency departments, a system that has been in place since the beginning of the 2018-2019 season.Patients who sought help in hospitals reported influenza-like illnesses, which includes a cough and/or sore throat and a fever that's greater than 100 degrees, with no known cause.New York is also seeing flu cases on the rise with more than 8,200 confirmed cases so far this season.More than 3,000 new cases of the flu were reported during the week of December 14.That's a 77% increase from the week before.Experts say the numbers could be even higher since not everyone who experiences flu symptoms gets tested.----------