HEALTH & FITNESS

4 free and affordable health and fitness events in NYC this weekend

Photo: Chanan Greenblatt/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to stay active this weekend?

From a community fitness festival to a free outdoor yoga session, there's plenty to do when it comes to health and fitness activities coming up in New York City this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

NYRR NYC Running Club Fair





If you've been thinking about joining a local running club, now's the time to make a move. This Friday afternoon, the New York Road Runners are hosting the Running Club Fair at its headquarters. You'll connect with some of the city's best running clubs all in one place, find out how to become a member of their racing teams, make new running partners and more.

When: Friday, August 3, 4-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sweat Fest NYC Harlem




Get hot and sweaty at the third annual Sweat Fest Harlem. The all-day family-friendly health, fitness and music festival, this Saturday, will offer everything from high-intensity boot camps and dance classes to holistic healing sessions and nutrition workshops -- plus free swag and raffle tickets.

When: Saturday, August 4, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Herbal medicine workshop and demo with Karen Rose of Sacred Vibes Healing





Always been curious about using natural medicines for common ailments? Then join Karen Rose, owner of Sacred Vibes Healing and the Sacred Vibes Apothecary in Brooklyn, at The Wykoff House Museum to learn all about apothecary remedies for summer maladies. In this hands-on workshop she'll show you how to treat cuts and scrapes, burns from sun and fire, bug bites, muscle aches, bleeding and bruises, as well as poison ivy and poison oak rashes.

When: Saturday, August 4, 12-2 p.m.
Where: The Wyckoff House Museum, 5816 Clarendon Road, Brooklyn
Price: Free to attend, $5 for materials

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free outdoor yoga session with Lululemon Williamsburg and Laughing Lotus





Stretch it out this Sunday morning at a free "hot" yoga session. Hosted by Lululemon Williamsburg and instructor Amanda Gloria Valdes of Laughing Lotus, the complimentary flow will take place in a not-so-common venue: the sunny backyard patio of the luxurious laundromat Celsious.

With only 15 spots available, be sure to reserve yours before they're gone.

When: Sunday, August 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old girl
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Man loses both legs to infection after being licked by dog
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Divers rescue jumper, good Samaritan from East River
Apple becomes world's first trillion dollar company
Sergeant shoots attempted robbery suspect in Brooklyn
Pregnant woman served chemicals instead of latte at McDonald's
New Jersey residents wake up to find tires slashed again
NYC's health commissioner resigns, takes job at Harvard
Police investigate possible Mollie Tibbetts sighting
Babysitter arrested after leaving child, baby in car
Show More
2-year-old boy dies after 5 dogs attack in Philadelphia
Gov. Cuomo advances bill as Pope seeks to abolish death penalty
Caught on camera: Man sprays gasoline all over station
Man punched in face in bias attack on Brooklyn bus
Father says baby got second degree burns at splash park
More News