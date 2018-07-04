HEALTH & FITNESS

4 free and fun outdoor fitness events in NYC this week

Yoga in Bryant Park. | Photo: Shanta B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and fitness?

From practicing yoga in the park to tackling a 20-obstacle course, there's plenty to do when it comes to fitness activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Yoga on the Hudson with Shape Up NYC





Join Shape Up NYC at Hudson River Park for a free yoga session. The open-air Vinyasa-style evening flow is open to all levels and abilities.

When: Thursday, July 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Pier 46 at Hudson River Park
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga in Bryant Park with Tanya Farmer




Practice your downward dog under the trees with Tanya Farmer, a Brooklyn-based yoga, meditation and mindfulness teacher. Farmer has taught yoga to NYC public school students from pre-K to high school, as well as adults and seniors. Expect a playful and powerful class full of moving meditations that leave you clear-headed, calm and confident.

When: Thursday, July 5, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Bryant Park Lawn, 41 W. 40th St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

RUNHealthy HIIT class with New York Road Runners





Strengthen and tone with an energizing, high-intensity interval training session in Central Park with the New York Road Runners. Participants will meet at the running club's headquarters, then lightly jog down to Central Park for a total-body experience using found objects in the park, including benches and steps.

When: Friday, July 6, 7-8 a.m.
Where: New York Road Runners' Run Center, 320 W. 57th St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

JungleGym 2018 with Concrete Safaris





Local children and families are invited to test their fitness at the first stop of the JungleGym 2018 Summer Series.

The event will feature a 20-obstacle course designed by children ages 7-12 in Concrete Safaris' City Surfers after-school program and led by 14-24-year-old interns in the organization's Outdoor Leadership Academy. Children ages 5 and up, teens and adults will have the opportunity to hop, leap, crawl and wiggle through the course -- ideally while dressed as superheroes.

When: Saturday, July 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: E. 116th Street between Lexington and Second avenues
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineNew York City
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
Minimum indoor tanning age in New York is now 18
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News