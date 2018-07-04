4 free and fun outdoor fitness events in NYC this week

Yoga on the Hudson with Shape Up NYC

Want to up your game when it comes to health and fitness?From practicing yoga in the park to tackling a 20-obstacle course, there's plenty to do when it comes to fitness activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---Join Shape Up NYC at Hudson River Park for a free yoga session. The open-air Vinyasa-style evening flow is open to all levels and abilities.Thursday, July 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Pier 46 at Hudson River ParkFreePractice your downward dog under the trees with Tanya Farmer, a Brooklyn-based yoga, meditation and mindfulness teacher. Farmer has taught yoga to NYC public school students from pre-K to high school, as well as adults and seniors. Expect a playful and powerful class full of moving meditations that leave you clear-headed, calm and confident.Thursday, July 5, 6-7 p.m.Bryant Park Lawn, 41 W. 40th St.FreeStrengthen and tone with an energizing, high-intensity interval training session in Central Park with the New York Road Runners. Participants will meet at the running club's headquarters, then lightly jog down to Central Park for a total-body experience using found objects in the park, including benches and steps.Friday, July 6, 7-8 a.m.New York Road Runners' Run Center, 320 W. 57th St.FreeLocal children and families are invited to test their fitness at the first stop of the JungleGym 2018 Summer Series.The event will feature a 20-obstacle course designed by children ages 7-12 in Concrete Safaris' City Surfers after-school program and led by 14-24-year-old interns in the organization's Outdoor Leadership Academy. Children ages 5 and up, teens and adults will have the opportunity to hop, leap, crawl and wiggle through the course -- ideally while dressed as superheroes.Saturday, July 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.E. 116th Street between Lexington and Second avenuesFree