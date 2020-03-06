Coronavirus News: 4th case of coronavirus confirmed in Connecticut

The latest positive test was in Stamford, Lamont said as he toured Protein Sciences, a company in Meriden that is conducting research for a possible vaccine for the virus.
CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES
Here some of the latest developments:
MARCH 12, 2020
School closures mount as Connecticut records new virus case
A fourth person in Connecticut has tested positive for the new coronavirus, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday, as more schools around the state announced closures to try to slow the spread of the illness.
The latest positive test was in Stamford, Lamont said, as he toured Protein Sciences, a company in Meriden that is conducting research for a possible vaccine for the virus.
Central Connecticut State University on Thursday announced it would close its New Britain campus immediately because a student was potentially exposed to somebody being tested for the virus.
Several universities, including the University of Connecticut, announced previously that they are switching to online-only classes.
School districts including Stamford, Darien, New Canaan and Wilton also have announced they are closing until further notice.
MARCH 11, 2020
6 p.m.
More schools close
Officials announced New Canaan Public Schools, Wilton Public Schools and Weston Public Schools will all close starting Thursday.
3:30 p.m.
Ivy League cancels all spring sports
The Ivy League announced on Wednesday that it is canceling all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year amid further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Ivy League Presidents are announcing their unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics practice and competition through the remainder of the academic year amid further developments in the outbreak of COVID-19.— The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) March 11, 2020
📰 » https://t.co/LVTUxHsswo pic.twitter.com/VAL7IkBWaB
The decision hits the lacrosse programs particularly hard, with four schools ranked in the Top 20 and three in the Top 5 (No. 2 Cornell, No. 3 Princeton, No. 5 Yale, No. 16 Penn).
3:00 p.m.
A third case of coronavirus was confirmed by health officials in Connecticut Wednesday afternoon.
SCHOOLS CLOSING
The number of schools closing or switching to online learning amid virus concerns continues to grow.
Westport public schools announced Wednesday they were closing until further notice. David Abbey, the interim superintendent of schools, said in a statement that the decision was made because "a number of parents" had come into contact with someone "presumed to be positive with coronavirus."
Lauralton Hall High School in Milford announced it will be closed for the rest of the week after a parent, who is a health care worker, reported being exposed to the virus and being symptomatic.
Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford said it would extend its spring break until March 24 and plans to conduct remote learning once students return.
Yale, Quinnipiac, Southern Connecticut and several other universities in the state had already announced plans to switch to online classes after the end of spring break.
EMERGENCY DECLARATIONS
Members of the Public Health Emergency Committee have the ability under state law to veto Lamont's emergency declarations, which give the governor the authority to suspend certain state laws and regulations to protect public health and safety. But both Democrats and Republicans said they agree with the steps Lamont has taken.
"I'm in support of the governor's approach," said Rep. William Petiit Jr., R-Plainville, a physician and the top House Republican on the General Assembly's Public Health Committee. "I think being overprepared is better than being under-prepared."
Lamont's declarations of both civil preparedness and public health emergencies will remain in effect until Sept. 9. If he decides to issue new declarations, the group will have another opportunity to veto them.
GAMES CALLED
The New England Small College Athletic Conference, which includes Trinity, Wesleyan and Connecticut College, has canceled its spring sports season. The conference says the decision was made in part because many of its participating members have told students to return home and complete the semester remotely because of COVID-19.
Hartford Athletic, the city's profession soccer team, announced it will postpone its first two home games because of the health emergency in the state.
SPORTS PROTEST
Hundreds of protesters, many of them student-athletes, gathered at the offices of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference to protest its decision to cancel all remaining high school winter sports championship tournaments because of virus concerns.
The crowd chanted "Let us play!" as Glenn Lungarini, the organization's executive director, tried to speak. He was escorted into the building by police.
An online petition asking the CIAC to reconsider Tuesday's decision had close to 90,000 signatures Wednesday morning.
MARCH 10, 2020
ONLINE COLLEGE CLASSES
The University of New Haven closed its residence halls Tuesday and suspended in-person classes leading up to spring break, as well as in-person classes on March 23 and 24. At Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, in-person classes will switch to online instruction beginning Wednesday. Residence and dining halls will remain open.
Yale University is asking students on campus to return home no later than March 15. Classes will be held online when spring recess ends and through April 5 at the earliest.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which governs high school sports in Connecticut, cancelled the state's remaining high school winter sports championship tournaments. Glenn Lungarini, the executive director of the CIAC, said some schools said they would not participate and some venues indicated they could not host the events.
"We certainly understand and appreciate the emotion that sports brings and do take into account that there are seniors that were looking forward to that last game, looking forward to making that run to the championship and to them they certainly get hit with the news now that they they're not going to have the ability to do that," he said.
CAPITOL CLEANING
While several legislative committees continued their work on Tuesday, a modified schedule is planned for the rest of the week and possibly beyond at Connecticut's state Capitol complex to help prevent any spread of the virus.
Activities will be limited on Wednesday to two, shortened public hearings and a planned vote by the House of Representatives and Senate on a borrowing bill. The state Capitol, Legislative Office Building and the Old State House will then be closed to for an extensive cleaning on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Lawmakers immediately closed the complex to any non-legislative events, meetings and gatherings. That's forced groups ranging from the Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut to the National Kidney Foundation to cancel events where they planned to talk to lawmakers.
Legislative leaders have also agreed to extend committee deadlines, but the General Assembly's May 6th adjournment deadline cannot be changed because it's set in the state's constitution. If lawmakers need more time, they'll have to call a special legislative session.
PARADES
Organizers announced that the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hartford, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled. That announcement came a day after New Haven scrapped plans for its parade. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the city would try to reschedule or find some way to honor the Irish heritage of many of its residents.
MARCH 9, 2020
6:45 p.m.
2nd CASE CONFIRMED
On Monday afternoon, the Connecticut Department of Public Health State Laboratory identified a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 involving a second Connecticut resident.
DPH issued a directive to all nursing and convalescent homes on Monday imposing restrictions on visitation to constrain the spread of COVID-19.
4:00 p.m.
STUDENTS IN SELF-QUARANTINE
Seven students who attend Trinity College in Hartford are in self-quarantine for 14 days after possibly being exposed to coronavirus, school officials said.
Joe DiChristina, vice president for students affairs and dean of campus life, sent a notification to the campus community Sunday saying the seven students were examined at the school's health center and did not display any symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
DiChristina said the possible exposure did not occur on or near campus, and the students left campus for a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
School officials on Monday declined to say where the students were possibly exposed to the virus, citing student privacy requirements. Spokeswoman Stacy Sneed said the students attended a large event, and someone at that event tested positive for COVID-19.
STATE EMPLOYEES
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont issued an email on Monday morning to all state employees in Connecticut's executive branch agencies, informing them of the immediate freeze on state employee out-of-state travel. Any exceptions will have to be approved by agency heads and Lamont's chief operating officers.
Lamont also called on state employees working with out-of-state colleagues or colleagues to hold teleconferences rather than meet in person.
"Let's limit what our exposure is," Lamont said.
Lamont suggested older state employees and those with health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung diseases and weakened immune systems to work from home, if possible. He also wants state employees to avoid holding large gatherings. In an email sent to state workers on Monday money, Lamont said he has asked agency heads to provide a list of any state of Connecticut-organized large meetings, conferences or gatherings that are anticipated to have more than 100 people scheduled between now and April 30.
"Our administration will evaluate whether these events should move to teleconference or be postponed," the email said, also suggesting state employees "get in the habit" of bringing home their laptops each night "to ensure maximum flexibility."
STATE BUILDINGS
The state of Connecticut has informed private property management firms and cleaning contractors "to increase the use of disinfectants when cleaning state office buildings and to increase the frequency of disinfectant cleaning, especially focusing on common touch points." The same request has been made to those cleaning state college and university buildings.
SPRING BREAK WARNING
The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, the state's largest higher education system, sent an email Monday to students, faculty and staff strongly discouraging them from taking personal travel outside of Connecticut, particularly during spring break.
"If you do decide to travel, you may be required to not return to campus and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days," the email read.
The email said the request not apply to faculty, staff and students who commute to campus for work or classes.
CSCU President Mark Ojakian said there is also an immediate freeze on institutionally sponsored travel outside of Connecticut until further notice, as well as a directive to postpone, cancel or adjust all campus events, other than classes, that are expected to have more 100 or more participants through at least April 30.
MARCH 8, 2020
The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) involving a Connecticut resident was confirmed as positive by health officials Sunday.
The patient, a resident of Wilton who is 40 to 50 years of age, is being treated at Danbury Hospital.
The person most likely became infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 during a recent trip to California and sought medical care shortly after returning to Connecticut.
This presumptive COVID-19 case is not related to the COVID-19 case involving a Danbury Hospital employee who is a resident of New York State that was announced on Friday, or the COVID-19 case involving a community physician who made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital and is also a New York State resident that was announced on Saturday.
This case is considered a presumptive positive case until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Extensive contact tracing is being done on this case. All people who have had direct, face-to-face contact with this person are being instructed to stay home and self-isolate. Risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 is considered low for people who had contact with an individual who does not have COVID-19 and does not have symptoms. In other words, a contact of a contact is considered low risk.
The City of Bridgeport was notified today by the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health regarding the second confirmed case of coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state.
The confirmed case involves a physician from New York State who rounded at Bridgeport Hospital, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 6, 2020.
"As we discussed yesterday during our City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations briefing, the EOC and Department of Public Health Teams remain in continual contact with all local, regional, state and federal partners to ensure we have the most up to date information and strategies regarding this virus," Mayor Joseph Ganim said.
On Friday, in a separate case, a Connecticut hospital employee and resident of New York State, had tested positive for COVID-19, Governor Lamont announced.
The employee is from Danbury and Norwalk Hospital. She was notified that she may have come in contact with someone who already had coronavirus.
Connecticut has 42 cases that have tested negative, with 11 cases pending.
Right now, the state only has one kit to test with, which is good for 600 tests. They are requesting more kits, which should arrive early next week.
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
More Coronavirus Stories
Inside look at New York lab conducting coronavirus COVID-19 testing
Connecticut hospitals could set up virus testing sites
7 On Your Side gets viewer complaints about price gouging related to coronavirus
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Connecticut Department of Health
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
RELATED: All coronavirus coverage from Eyewitness News
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube