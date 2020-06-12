Coronavirus Updates: 5 NY regions enter Phase 3, NJ to file lawsuit ahead of Phase 2

Churches and other houses of worship are open in New Jersey this weekend at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is essential for New Yorkers to continue to get tested and follow social distancing guidelines.
NEW YORK CITY
The city remained below all three required thresholds for hospitalizations (70), ICU patients (339), and percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 (3%).
Mass Transit and traffic is increasing in the city as restrictions ease. According to de Blasio:
- Subway ridership is up 25%
- Bus Ridership is up 23%
- Staten Island Ferry ridership is up 31%
- Traffic on East River Bridges is up 17%
- Traffic on Harlem River Bridges is up 14%
In Brooklyn Friday afternoon, dozens of children riding their bikes in the streets called on the governor and mayor to reopen the city's sleep-away camps, schools and playgrounds. The young demonstrators and their parents rallied in Williamsburg demanding an end to the shutdown.
LONG ISLAND
Phase 2 reopening began Wednesday, meaning outdoor dining and some retail stores are back open for the first time in weeks in Nassau and Suffolk counties.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said 67 playgrounds throughout Nassua County's 35 parks will reopen Saturday, while dog parks in the town of Oyster Bay reopened Friday.
Curran also announced public pools will reopen to residents only on July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend.
NEW YORK
Governor Andrew Cuomo said that five regions in the state entered Phase 3 on Friday. The regions include: Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley. In those regions, restaurants can offer indoor and outdoor service, and personal care services like massage and nail salons reopened.
Daily testing results are now the most important metric to keep an eye on as New York State continues to reopen, Cuomo said. The positive test rate across New York City was 1.5% on Thursday, in Hudson Valley it was 1.1% and on Long Island it was 1.0%. There were 42 deaths in the state, 10 of which were at nursing homes.
On Friday, it was announced by health officials that sleepaway camps in New York State would not reopen this summer.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey is set to enter Phase 2 of its reopening as the state emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, and Governor Phil Murphy announced a lawsuit Friday against one town defying his executive order.
The city of Asbury Park made a controversial decision, with the City Council voting to allow limited indoor dining at its restaurants even though only outdoor dining is permitted.
Along with Phase 2, churches are welcoming back parishioners for weekend masses, with restrictions, and non-essential in-person retail and child care services are also allowed to resume Monday.
On Monday, June 22, personal care services can reopen. The include:
- Beauty salons
- Barber shops
- Day spas - no saunas or shared bathing
- Medical spas
- Nail salons
- Hair braiding shops
- Massage parlors
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo parlors
Also on June 22, libraries can begin to offer curbside pickup and the health department will put out guidance on organized sports.
There were 495 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday for a total of 166,164. 48 people died Thursday for a statewide total of 12,489.
Tens of thousands of people living with special needs inside small group homes in New York who haven't been able to see their loved ones believe they're the forgotten ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a group of lawmakers are taking action.
