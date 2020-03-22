Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: Governor Lamont says 5th resident dies of COVID-19 in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT -- A nursing home resident in his 80s is the fifth Connecticut resident to die from the coronavirus, Gov. Ned Lamont said Saturday.

So far, 223 people in the state have been diagnosed with the virus, including 43 hospitalized for treatment.

Lamont, a Democrat, signed an executive order Saturday covering a range of issues raised by the virus outbreak, including extending deadlines, waiving penalties and lifting in-person adoption requirements for municipal budgets, planning, assessment and taxation.

The executive order adds flexibility to public benefits, suspending a requirement that a person's eligibility for public assistance be reviewed every year or two and lifting co-pay requirements for some Medicare Part D beneficiaries.

To combat the spread of the disease, the order places limits on visitation with children placed in the custody of the state's Department of Children and Families and visitors to facilities that treat children or youth with psychiatric disabilities. It also suspends the requirement that corporate shareholder meetings be held in-person.

