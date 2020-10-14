coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: 6 NJ MVC centers closed due to COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Six New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) offices are closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The Springfield Vehicle Center will be closed until Friday, October 16. The employee who tested positive was last in the Springfield Center on Thursday, October 1.

RELATED: Customers wait in long lines at NJ MVC locations

The Delanco Licensing Center will be closed until Saturday, October 24. The employee who tested positive was last in the Delanco Center on Friday, October 9.

Delanco Road Test Operations are in a separate facility and will remain open.

Both centers will be cleaned and remain closed until contact tracers have cleared enough employees to reopen or any required quarantine is complete.

Also closed are the MVC Centers in Eatontown, Paterson, North Bergen, and Newark.

As of Wednesday, the MVC has closed an MVC Center on 10 occasions due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. In eight cases, it was for a single individual; in the remaining two cases, both at Regional Centers, it was two employees.

"In no case has the MVC experienced an "outbreak"; on the contrary, our strict policy of quarantining immediately following a single positive test has protected employees and customers," the commission said. "In fact, in no case is there evidence that COVID-19 was contracted in one of our facilities. We are proud of this record and will continue to follow our strict guidelines."

Customers can visit NJMVC.gov before heading out to an MVC facility, in order to note any new developments, track closures and capacity at MVC locations, find alternative locations, or complete transactions online.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
These towns are saying no to trick-or-treating
$112M in COVID assistance funding for NJ small businesses, families
COVID Updates: European nations report more than 700,000 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Amy Cooper expected to agree to community service
COVID red zone violations caught on camera in NYC
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
Police: Man shot twice in head while sitting in car in NYC
Justin Bieber's new Crocs sell out in minutes
37 COVID-positive, 81 quarantined after Long Island party
Show More
AccuWeather: Back to beautiful
Eli Lilly pauses trial of its monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19
Search for man who spit in another's face, made anti-gay statements
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
52% of NYC students are enrolled in remote learning: DOE
More TOP STORIES News