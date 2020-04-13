Coronavirus News: 7 On Your Side gets free hotel for nurse who quit job to fight COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- When a nurse who quit her job to come to help fight coronavirus in New York City needed a place to stay, 7 On Your Side jumped in to help.With health care workers on the front lines stretched to the brink - nurses from around the country are driving and flying in to help out.7 On Your Side got a call from Dawn Butler, who came from nearly 1,800 miles away.Butler is a registered nurse who has worked in intensive care for the last decade at a hospital outside Denver.She said she has seen the stories from the front lines in the tri-state area and wanted to come and help.That is when she quit her job and signed on to work at NYU Langone for the next month. Her 14-year-old daughter stayed back home with Butler's mother."I'm a really good nurse - I love my patients and it just makes me sick - all of these patients with COVID-19 - alone," she said. "They can't have visitors. They don't have families there."JetBlue sponsored the flight from the Rocky Mountains to the Empire State. But then Butler hit a wall when trying to figure out where to sleep."It's really, really difficult finding a place to stay," she said. "Number 1, money to pay for those places. I found it about $3,000 per month and you have to pay that upfront."AirBnB was too expensive, so that's when 7 On Your Side started looking for a place for the hardworking nurse.The Hotel Association of NYC is connecting health care workers with free rooms. The Hudson Hotel on Columbus Circle offered Butler a month stay.Yet hotels and organizations all over the tri-state are picking up the bill for doctors and nurses.Butler was appreciative to learn she would be staying at the Hudson Hotel free of charge.