Coronavirus News: 7-year-old Long Island girl donates American Girl doll money to hospital

"I want to make everyone happy," Desiree Mohammodi said. "And if other people are happy, I'm happy."
Mohammodi was honored Thursday for her selflessness by Northwell President and CEO Michael Dowling, who presented her with the American Girl doll of her dreams: The American Astronaut.
"I was starting to feel like I wanted to jump and scream, but I know I had to use my indoor voice," she said.
Her mom, Rose, says her daughter is considering a career as an astronaut. But she says she is also considering being an artist, a journalist, or the president.
Her mom says she's an old soul.
"I'm here to help her do what she need to do," she said. "It's her calling."
Desiree wrote a letter to Dowling, telling him to use the $52.65 she was donating to buy snacks and other things for the staff.
"I hope you all can get a chance to take a break and use the money for a snack from the vending machine," she said, reading from her letter.
In the letter, she prays to God for a disease-free world and closes by reminding Dowling to wash his hands. It also came complete with original drawings and a photo of herself holding her piggy bank.
Dowling said he believes that now, more than ever, the generosity and compassion of one special little girl should be rewarded.
"That's exceptional character, and we have a very special person," he said.
