7th Annual Stamford Health, Wellness and Sports Expo held through Sunday

The 7th Annual Stamford Health, Wellness and Sports Expo is being held through Sunday.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --
It was a chance for many to fuel their mind, body and soul at the 7th annual Stamford Health, Wellness and Sports Expo.

There are food vendors, exhibits, dancing, and even free health screenings.

The event is being held through Sunday evening at Chelsea Piers Connecticut.

It is the largest health and wellness expo in Connecticut.

Eyewitness News reporter Derick Waller was among those on hand Saturday.
WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the event.

