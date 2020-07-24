reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: 8 public pools, 4 zoos reopen Friday with new safety measures

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City reopened eight public pools and four zoos Friday as the city continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last month that three pools would reopen on July 24 with the goal of 15 pools reopening by August, but he announced Thursday that eight pools would be back in business.

The are:
1) Mullaly - Highbridge, Bronx
2) Sunset - Sunset Park, Brooklyn
3) Kosciuszko - Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
4) Wagner - East Harlem, Manhattan
5) Liberty - Jamaica, Queens
6) Fisher - East Elmhurst, Queens
7) Tottenville - Tottenville, Staten Island
8) Lyons - Tompkinsville, Staten Island
There will be new new COVID-19 procedures and features in place, and pool-goers can expect to see changes regarding capacity, cleanliness and precautions. But lifeguards will be on duty for the first time this summer. The city hired 250 to keep people safe at the now reopened pools.

There will be 30% capacity limits and a new wristband policy, enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitary features, and social distancing policies and signage. Pools will be first come, first serve, and no more than 10 members of a family will be let in at one time.

And in order to control long lines, wrist bands will be given out with a time slot to return.

Masks must be worn at all times except when in the water, where swimmers must keep 6 feet apart. Lifeguards will also act as social distance ambassadors, and masks will be provided to anyone who does not bring one.

Seven other pools of the city's more than 50 are still slated to open on August 1. They include:

Bronx: Crotona, Haffen
Brooklyn: Betsy Head
Manhattan: Hamilton Fish, Marcus Garvey, Jackie Robinson
Queens: Astoria

Daily hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, with the one-hour closure to clean.

The Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo and Queens Zoo also reopened to the general public.

The Bronx Zoo opened earlier this week for members only, where you will also see additional precautions.

"We have so far seen some good precautions being taken," one visitor said. "As long as the kids are out and enjoying fresh air but still being safe, we're happy."

"They're maintaining great safe distancing, the masks are on," another said. "Everybody is walking around with the masks."

For more information on the zoos, you can visit: https://www.nycgovparks.org/facilities/zoo.

