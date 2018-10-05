The Health Department is investigating a second cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Washington Heights.Eight people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' within five days.All eight people, ranging in age from under 40 to over 80 were hospitalized. One person has been discharged.There have been no deaths associated with this cluster.Health officials are actively investigating the cause, and is sampling and testing water from all active cooling tower systems in the area.The Health Department will be holding a community meeting on Monday, October 8th at the Jackie Robinson Recreation Center at 85 Bradhurst Ave at 6 p.m.----------