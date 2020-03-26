Coronavirus News: 83-year-old track star dies of COVID-19 complications

Roman, who also served for 20 years as Norwalk's city clerk, died Monday night at Norwalk Hospital, Mayor Harry Rilling said.
A childhood polio survivor, Roman began competing in senior track events in 1989 and won hundreds of medals, mostly in the throwing disciplines.
At various times, she held the American record in the shot put in the women's 65-69, 70-74 and 75-79 age groups.
She also was once the nation's top-ranked thrower and ranked eighth in the world in the weight throw in the 75-79 age group.
In 2016, she was named Connecticut Masters Games Athlete of the Year.
"She was a very, very unique person," former Norwalk Mayor Richard Moccia told Hearst Connecticut Media. "I don't think I ever met a person who didn't like Mary Roman."
There have been 875 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut and 19 people have died.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus