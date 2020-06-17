Reopen News: 9/11 Memorial reopens to public in NYC on July 4

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 9/11 Memorial will reopen to the public next month after being closed for more than three months.The reopening is set for July 4th with new safety protocols in place.Social distancing will also be enforced as visitors are once again allowed to approach the memorial pools placed in the spot where the Twin Towers once stood.The September 11 Museum will remain closed for the time being.