Coronavirus

92-year-old gets sweet birthday surprise while social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. -- Social distancing isn't keeping one family from celebrating a birthday.

Fresno resident Beverley Klatt turned 92 on Sunday. Normally, her family would get together for such an occasion, but they are all trying to keep their distance due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers

So Beverley's family surprised her by making signs and driving to her home.

They wished her a happy birthday, all from their own cars.

They knew they wouldn't really be able to talk from that distance, so they were able to set up a Zoom family meeting to send Beverly some more birthday love.

"We all video chatted for about an hour and my Mom, who is in great shape for 92, had a great time using technology to be able to see and talk to her family," said her son, Rick.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiabirthdaycoronavirusfamilyfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive for COVID-19
LIVE: Gov. Cuomo holds briefing on COVID-19 update in NY
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
Long Island reporting more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Cuomo holds briefing on COVID-19 update in NY
New York City deaths hit 99, cases soar as city becomes epicenter of crisis
Gov. Murphy vows action to enforce NJ stay-at-home order
AccuWeather: Cold rain for most, snow for some
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Suez reminds residents to not to flush 'flushable wipes'
Broadway actress pregnant 2 years after crash killed daughter
Remote learning begins, meal sites open in NYC
More TOP STORIES News