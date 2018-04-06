HEALTH & FITNESS

Achoo! Why your allergy symptoms are about to get worse

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on allergy season this spring.

Andrea Berry
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Sneezing. Runny nose. Watery eyes.

Get out your tissues, ladies and gentlemen. Allergy season is back - with a vengeance. And you can blame the long, wet winter.

It left pollens dormant, according to Dr. Punita Ponda, an allergist at Cohen Children's Medical Center in Great Neck, NY. When the rain arrives, pollens flourish, she said.

"My prediction would be that we're going to have a strong pollen season, but it may be short," Dr. Ponda said.

If you're an allergy sufferer, Dr. Ponda says there are some things you can do to bring you some relief:

Beware of morning pollen

"Pollens are very high first thing in the morning, between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.," Dr. Ponda said. "So if you limit outdoor activities at that time, you get the best bang for your buck."

Keeping your windows closed in the morning can also help protect you from pollen.
Shower at night

During the day, pollen can accumulate on your skin, hair and clothes. Nighttime showers will make sure that pollen doesn't follow you to bed.

Try over-the-counter remedies

Dr. Ponda says medicines like Claritin, Allegra and Zyrtec are worth a try.

Speak to your doctor

It's important to be open and candid, Dr. Ponda said. Your doctor can help you get your allergies under control.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthallergiespollenhealth
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News