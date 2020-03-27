Coronavirus

Mark Blum, actor with roles in 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'You,' dies from COVID-19 complications

Mark Blum poses during the party for the opening night performance of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" at the Center Theatre Group on Feb. 9, 2014, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Invision/AP)

Stage, movie and TV character actor Mark Blum, who had roles in the films "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," has died from complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.

An executive with the labor union SAG-AFTRA and the off-Broadway theater company Playwrights Horizons announced the death Thursday. Blum had been a fixture off-Broadway with recent roles in Playwrights Horizons' "Rancho Viejo" and "Fern Hill" at 59E59 Theaters. He was a SAG-AFTRA board member from 2007-2013.

"Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human," Rebecca Damon, SAG-AFTRA executive vice president and New York president, wrote in tribute.

Blum's recent Broadway credits included "The Assembled Parties," "Twelve Angry Men," "Gore Vidal's The Best Man" - twice - and Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers."

Blum played Rosanna Arquette's husband in the 1985 comedy "Desperately Seeking Susan" and had a role in "Crocodile Dundee" as the newspaper editor. He was on the Amazon series "Mozart in the Jungle," HBO series "Succession," and the Netflix crime drama "You."

The virus has sickened some Broadway veterans, including the actors Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy and composer David Bryan. It also has claimed the life of four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebrity deathscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New testing sites open in New Jersey
NJ man cited for hosting wedding during coronavirus outbreak
NYC nurse, MTA workers among 365 dead from coronavirus
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor de Blasio says city could be shut down into May
MTA worker killed in Harlem subway fire, 16 others hurt
Cuomo to visit NYC temporary hospital sites
How NYC residents can safely spend the weekend outdoors
AccuWeather: Sunshine and a return to the 60s
NYC nurse, MTA workers among 365 dead from coronavirus
New testing sites open in New Jersey
Show More
LIRR, Metro-North begin service reductions
Proposed bill offers relief to NYC renters during COVID-19 crisis
Man attacked, sprayed in face in Borough Park
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
House to vote on $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
More TOP STORIES News