Coronavirus

Dental association encourages dentists to postpone non-emergency appointments during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Dentists should consider delaying teeth cleanings and other non-essential procedures for a little while during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the American Dental Association said.

In a statement Monday, the ADA recommended dentists postpone elective appointments for three weeks so they can focus on patients who need emergency care.

RELATED: US Government tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

"As health care professionals, it is up to dentists to make well-informed decisions about their patients and practices," the association said in the written statement.

Currently, there are at least 4,661 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the United States, accoridng to ABC News. At least 92 people have died from the virus in the country.



WATCH: Haunting videos show how coronavirus is turning tourist attractions into ghost towns
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look at some of the world's biggest attractions turned into ghost towns in the wake of coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakdentistcoronavirusu.s. & worldstate of emergency
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks claw back after worst drop since 1987
Coronavirus: White House eyes $850B economic package
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Government issues historic restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY coronavirus death toll hits 10 as restrictions start across tri-state area
Coronavirus: White House eyes $850B economic package
Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'
Bergen County postpones action on some COVID-19 restrictions
3rd coronavirus death in NJ as schools, bars, restaurants close
Government issues historic restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak
AccuWeather: Morning rain, drizzle before a mild finish
Show More
Small group keeps NYC's St. Patrick's Parade alive amid COVID-19
Flight returns to JFK Airport over COVID-19 concerns
Bloomberg pledges $40M to fight coronavirus
NYC restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
NYC schools closed at least until April 20
More TOP STORIES News