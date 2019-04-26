Adult in Suffolk County confirmed to have a case of measles

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials say an adult in Suffolk County has a confirmed case of measles.
The county Department of Health Services says the adult arrived recently from outside of the United States.
The case does not appear to be related to any current measles in New York State, officials said.
The department also issued a warning about possible measles exposure at the BNB bank at 48 East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays.
Anyone who visited the bank on Saturday April 20 from 12:15 p.m. until it closed at 1:00 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.
Anyone in the bank at that time is asked to contact the Suffolk County Department of Health Services' Public Health staff at 631-854-0333 during business hours. After hours and on the weekend, call 631-852-4820.
Individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if they were born before 1957, have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had measles disease, or have a lab test confirming immunity, county officials said.
Individuals who are not immune to measles and were exposed are at risk for developing measles, according to the health department.
Officials in Rockland County issued a second declaration of a local State of Emergncy Thursday due to the measles outbreak.
