Adult in Suffolk County confirmed to have a case of measles

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials say an adult on Long Island has a confirmed case of measles, and they are warning people who visited three locations of possible exposure.
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services says the adult arrived recently from outside of the United States.
The case does not appear to be related to any current measles in New York State, officials said.
Anyone who visited the following locations is advised to contact their healthcare provider to assess their immunity:
--BNB Bank at 48 East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays from 12:15 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20
--King Kullen at 52 East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 20
--CVS at 111 South Main Street in Southampton between 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 20
These times reflect the period that the infected individual was at these locations and a two-hour period after the individual left the area, as the virus remains alive in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.
Those who have symptoms consistent with measles are advised to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care. This will help to prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness.
Anyone with questions can call the Suffolk County Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Disease Control at 631-854-0333, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. After hours and on the weekends, call 631-631-852-4820.
Individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if they were born before 1957, have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had measles disease, or have a lab test confirming immunity, county officials said.
Individuals who are not immune to measles and were exposed are at risk for developing measles, according to the health department.
Officials in Rockland County issued a second declaration of a local State of Emergency Thursday due to the measles outbreak.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Adult in Suffolk County confirmed to have a case of measles
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More