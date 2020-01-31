Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Delta, American Airlines temporarily suspend all flights to China amid outbreak concerns

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines and American Airlines will temporarily suspend all flights between the United States and China amid growing concerns surrounding the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the company announced Friday.

Delta said the last China-bound flight will leave Feb. 3 and the last U.S.-bound flight from China will leave Feb. 5. The suspension will continue through April 30, and the Atlanta-based airline announced it will offer accommodations and refunds.

American Airlines also announced Friday that it will suspend flights to China's mainland now through March 27. The airline said it will also assist affected customers.

Several major international airlines, including Air France, British Airways and Scandinavian Airlines have suspended service to China.

This comes one day after the United States issued a "do not travel" warning to China and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Currently, the new coronavirus has infected more than 9,800 globally. Most of the 213 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

Health experts said Thursday there's significant evidence the virus is spreading among people in China and were concerned that in other countries - including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea and Vietnam - where there have also been isolated cases of human-to-human transmission.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworld health organizationoutbreakamerican airlinescoronavirusu.s. & worlddeltavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
State Department issues 'do not travel' warning over coronavirus
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged with murder in death of 64-year-old NYC man
Dad smothered 1-month-old baby to death with pillow: NYPD
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus: NYPD
Subway vandalism reported on day of NYC anti-police protests
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
Cabs may enact surge pricing as part of bailout for NYC drivers
Show More
Thief snatches $20 bill out of elderly woman's hand in NYC deli
2 hurt when ambulance crashes into home in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Fair finish
Paper plant destroyed by fire reopens in NJ
Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
More TOP STORIES News