Coronavirus News: All non-essential Connecticut businesses close amid COVID-19 pandemic

All non-essential stores and businesses shut down as of 8 p.m. per the order of Governor Ned Lamont.
The executive order excludes healthcare, food, law enforcement and similar critical services.
"On Main Street, when it comes to food, fuel, pharmacies, they all keep going," Lamont said.
Related: Businesses exempt from CT executive order
He is encouraging everyone to work from home for the foreseeable future, saying he believes that more people staying at home will help the struggling health care system.
"The more people stay at home, especially those over the age of 70, we can flatten the curve and allow our health care system to stay ahead of the surge," he said.
Lamont is trying to strike a balance between keeping Connecticut families safe and keeping the economy going.
"I promise you every day, the state of Connecticut is doing everything to keep you and your families safe," he said.
A total of 327 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the virus, including 104 new cases announced on Sunday. There have been eight deaths, the governor's office said.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus