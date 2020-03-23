Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: All non-essential Connecticut businesses close amid COVID-19 pandemic

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut joined New York and New Jersey Monday in closing non-essential stores and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All non-essential stores and businesses shut down as of 8 p.m. per the order of Governor Ned Lamont.

The executive order excludes healthcare, food, law enforcement and similar critical services.

"On Main Street, when it comes to food, fuel, pharmacies, they all keep going," Lamont said.

Related: Businesses exempt from CT executive order

He is encouraging everyone to work from home for the foreseeable future, saying he believes that more people staying at home will help the struggling health care system.

"The more people stay at home, especially those over the age of 70, we can flatten the curve and allow our health care system to stay ahead of the surge," he said.

Lamont is trying to strike a balance between keeping Connecticut families safe and keeping the economy going.

"I promise you every day, the state of Connecticut is doing everything to keep you and your families safe," he said.

A total of 327 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the virus, including 104 new cases announced on Sunday. There have been eight deaths, the governor's office said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers

Free educational resources for parents and children

How you can help victims of coronavirus

Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

New York City updates

Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus closures and cancelations

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutcoronavirus connecticutned lamontcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
NY hospitals ordered to increase capacity by 50%
New rules deny birth partners at some NYC hospitals during COVID-19 crisis
Remote learning begins, meal sites open in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City agencies required to cut spending as COVID-19 cases rise in NYC
Florida governor wants travelers from NY, NJ to self-isolate
New York state reaches 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 5,000 new overnight
Schools will likely be closed for "a long and extended period of time," Gov Murphy says
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
Show More
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Coronavirus means justice delayed for thousands of individuals
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Stand Bookstore lays off most of staff because of COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News