Coronavirus News: All non-essential Connecticut businesses close amid COVID-19 pandemic

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut joined New York and New Jersey Monday in closing non-essential stores and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.All non-essential stores and businesses shut down as of 8 p.m. per the order of Governor Ned Lamont.The executive order excludes healthcare, food, law enforcement and similar critical services."On Main Street, when it comes to food, fuel, pharmacies, they all keep going," Lamont said.Related: Businesses exempt from CT executive order He is encouraging everyone to work from home for the foreseeable future, saying he believes that more people staying at home will help the struggling health care system."The more people stay at home, especially those over the age of 70, we can flatten the curve and allow our health care system to stay ahead of the surge," he said.Lamont is trying to strike a balance between keeping Connecticut families safe and keeping the economy going."I promise you every day, the state of Connecticut is doing everything to keep you and your families safe," he said.A total of 327 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the virus, including 104 new cases announced on Sunday. There have been eight deaths, the governor's office said.