The American Cancer Society kicked off this season's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign on Long Island.Breast cancer survivors were among hundreds of people attending an event Wednesday morning in Woodbury.Eyewitness News' Stacey Sager spoke about her own cancer battle, and the efforts to raise awareness and money to save lives.WABC is a partner of the American Cancer Society's campaign.You can join in or contribute to one of the walks happening across the tri-state area during Breast Cancer Month this October.----------